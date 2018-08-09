Telecel Adds Facebook Data To Their MegaBoost Bundles

For many people MegaBoost just wasn’t a compelling deal due to the fact that apart from Whatsapp, you were not getting anything else (in terms of data at least). Telecel has probably realised that MegaBoost stands to gain more traction if it’s coupled with another social media offering and thus Facebook will now be added to the Megaboost package and for Telecel users this is a cool addition.

The data allocations themselves are not too generous but depending on which browser you use your mileage will vary. For Opera Mini users I think you will get to actually use the Facebook bundle more than Chrome users or any other browsers which aren’t optimised for data savings.

50 Cents Bundle $1 Bundle $2 Bundle $5 Bundle $10 Bundle WhatsApp 5Mb 30Mb 60 Mb Unlimited Unlimited Facebook N/A 20Mb 30Mb 100Mb 200Mb Rest of the Internet 20Mb 50Mb 150 Mb 350 Mb 1Gb Calls to Telecel numbers 10 minutes 15 minutes 30 minutes 60 minutes 150 minutes Calls to other networks 2 mins 4 minutes 10 minutes 15 minutes 25 minutes SMS 10 15 30 125 150 Bundle valid for 24 hours 24 hours 48 hours 1 month 1 month

Where are the Twitter bundles?

Telecel is still the only mobile network provider who has not added Twitter on their bundled data offerings and with the rising popularity of Twitter they have to show up sooner or later. Even a crooked solution such as the one offered by Econet (I know everyone despises the fact that you can’t open any media on Econet’s Twitter bundle) would be the bare minimum at this point. Hopefully, Telecel is also looking into something of that sort.

