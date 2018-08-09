advertisement

Telecel Adds Facebook Data To Their MegaBoost Bundles

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

For many people MegaBoost just wasn’t a compelling deal due to the fact that apart from Whatsapp, you were not getting anything else (in terms of data at least). Telecel has probably realised that MegaBoost stands to gain more traction if it’s coupled with another social media offering and thus Facebook will now be added to the Megaboost package and for Telecel users this is a cool addition.

The data allocations themselves are not too generous but depending on which browser you use your mileage will vary. For Opera Mini users I think you will get to actually use the Facebook bundle more than Chrome users or any other browsers which aren’t optimised for data savings.

 50 Cents Bundle$1 Bundle$2 Bundle$5 Bundle$10 Bundle
WhatsApp5Mb30Mb60 MbUnlimitedUnlimited
FacebookN/A20Mb30Mb100Mb200Mb
Rest of the Internet20Mb50Mb150 Mb350 Mb1Gb
Calls to Telecel numbers10 minutes15 minutes30 minutes60 minutes150 minutes
Calls to other networks2 mins4 minutes10 minutes15 minutes25 minutes
SMS101530125150
Bundle valid for24 hours24 hours48 hours1 month1 month

Where are the Twitter bundles?

Telecel is still the only mobile network provider who has not added Twitter on their bundled data offerings and with the rising popularity of Twitter they have to show up sooner or later. Even a crooked solution such as the one offered by Econet (I know everyone despises the fact that you can’t open any media on Econet’s Twitter bundle) would be the bare minimum at this point. Hopefully, Telecel is also looking into something of that sort.

