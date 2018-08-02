ZEC Acknowledges Their Website Was Hacked But They Managed To Take It Down After 11 Minutes

Yesterday as the protests that took place in Harare were ongoing, hackers were also hard at work ensuring they were doing their part remotely. ZEC’s website was taken down and now the electoral commission has responded to questions regarding this development.

Speaking about the hack at the Command Centre were election results are being announced, ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo said:

Yesterday some hackers hacked our website and we pulled it down within eleven minutes when we realised that they were now posting images that were not coming from the commission. We saw images that were not our images.

At the time of writing this article the ZEC website is still down and if you are looking for ways to check the latest figures you have to rely on publications such as our sister publication Pindula as they have a results page that is getting constantly being updated.