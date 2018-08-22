ZESA System Down Until Further Notice, Don’t Buy Tokens Until The Issues Are Resolved

Since as far back as Friday, customers have been having problems buying ZESA (electricity) tokens. Regardless of the platform, it seems buying a token is not possible right now.

Internally, a colleague initially tried to purchase their electricity using EcoCash as far back as Monday but his attempts were futile. Yesterday, he resorted to buying using Paynow and after getting a voucher, he still couldn’t redeem the token.

After failing to redeem the token, Paynow referred our colleague to Powertel as they were the ones facing challenges with their system. Powertel’s response was to encourage him to keep trying. This is crazy because to keep trying to redeem the voucher you have to text at a cost of 5c per text.

EcoCash has released a statement and they are pointing the finger at ZETDC(Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company) and ZESA:

Dear Valued Customer We apologise for service disruptions you may be experiencing in trying to purchase tokens. The ZESA token purchase system is currently down and ZETDC team are working to resolve the technical challenge. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused you and we will inform you as soon as normal service is restored.

There will be those who will point fingers at EcoCash as they have had a number of disturbances over the past few months but in this case, the blame lies elsewhere. It seems

At the time of writing were yet to reach Mr Fullard Gwasira – the Group Stakeholder Relations Manager at ZESA Holdings- who handles PR. We are not sure when the system challenges will be resolved but it would be wise to steer clear from trying to purchase ZESA tokens until the challenges are actually dealt with.