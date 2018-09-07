Here’s A Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced a new 20-member Cabinet. He also appointed deputy ministers and 10 provincial affairs ministers. The appointments were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.

Here is a list of the appointments:

Ministers

Ministry of Finance -Thuli ncube

-Thuli ncube Ministry of Defence & War Veterans- Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri Ministry of Mines and Mining Development – Hon Winston Chitando

– Hon Winston Chitando Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon Monica Mutsvangwa

– Hon Monica Mutsvangwa Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Hon Sibusiso Moyo

– Hon Sibusiso Moyo Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Sekesai Nzenza

– Hon Sekesai Nzenza Ministry of Industry and Commerce –Hon Mhangaliso Ndlovu

–Hon Mhangaliso Ndlovu Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Kane Matema

– Hon Kane Matema Ministry of Higher & Tertiary Education – Hon Amon Murwira

– Hon Amon Murwira Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Paul Mavhima

– Hon Paul Mavhima Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Perrence Shiri

– Hon Perrence Shiri Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Joram Gumbo

– Hon Joram Gumbo Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Joel Matiza

– Hon Monica Mutsvangwa Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Kazembe Kazembe

– Hon Kazembe Kazembe Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon Priscah Mupfumira

– Hon Priscah Mupfumira Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Kirsty Coventry

– Hon Kirsty Coventry Ministry of Health and Child Care – Hon Obadiah Moyo

– Hon Obadiah Moyo Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon Ziyambe Ziyambe

– Hon Ziyambe Ziyambe Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development – Hon G.G Nyoni

Deputy Ministers

Ministry of Defence & War Veterans : Hon Victor Matemadanda

: Hon Victor Matemadanda Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon Jennifer Mhlanga

– Hon Jennifer Mhlanga Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Lovemore Matuke

– Hon Lovemore Matuke Ministry of Industry and Commerce – Hon R Modi

Hon R Modi Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Michael Madiro

– Hon Michael Madiro Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Edgar Moyo

– Hon Edgar Moyo Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Douglass Karoro, Hon Vangelis Haritatos

– Hon Douglass Karoro, Hon Vangelis Haritatos Ministry of Mines and Mining Development – Hon Polite Kambamura

– Hon Polite Kambamura Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Magna Mudyiwa

– Hon Magna Mudyiwa Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Fortune Chasi

– Hon Fortune Chasi Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services : Hon Energy Utodi

: Hon Energy Utodi Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Jerifan Muswere

– Hon Jerifan Muswere Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Yeukai Simbanegavi

MINISTERS OF STATE FOR THE PROVINCES

Harare – TBA

– TBA Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube

– Hon. Judith Ncube Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa

– Hon. Mary Mliswa Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi

– Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga

– Hon. Monica Mavhunga Manicaland – Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba

– Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavima

– Hon. Larry Mavima Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira

– Hon. Ezra Chadzamira Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube

– Hon. Abednico Ncube Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo

MINISTERS OF STATE IN THE OFFICES OF THE VICE PRESIDENTS

Hon. Vice President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office – Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu

– Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office – Hon. Davis Marapira