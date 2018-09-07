advertisement

Here's A Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Post-Election Cabinet Ministers

Zimbabwean flag
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced a new 20-member Cabinet. He also appointed deputy ministers and 10 provincial affairs ministers. The appointments were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.

Here is a list of the appointments:

Ministers

  • Ministry of Finance -Thuli ncube
  • Ministry of Defence & War Veterans- Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
  • Ministry of Mines and Mining Development– Hon Winston Chitando
  • Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services– Hon Monica Mutsvangwa
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade– Hon Sibusiso Moyo
  • Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Sekesai Nzenza
  • Ministry of Industry and Commerce –Hon Mhangaliso Ndlovu
  • Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Kane Matema
  • Ministry of Higher & Tertiary Education – Hon Amon Murwira
  • Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Paul Mavhima
  • Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Perrence Shiri
  • Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Joram Gumbo
  • Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Joel Matiza
  • Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Kazembe Kazembe
  • Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon Priscah Mupfumira
  • Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Kirsty Coventry
  • Ministry of Health and Child Care – Hon Obadiah Moyo
  • Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon Ziyambe Ziyambe
  • Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development – Hon G.G Nyoni

Deputy Ministers

  • Ministry of Defence & War Veterans: Hon Victor Matemadanda
  • Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon Jennifer Mhlanga
  • Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Lovemore Matuke
  • Ministry of Industry and Commerce – Hon R Modi
  • Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Michael Madiro
  • Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Edgar Moyo
  • Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Douglass Karoro, Hon Vangelis Haritatos
  • Ministry of Mines and Mining Development – Hon Polite Kambamura
  • Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Magna Mudyiwa
  • Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Fortune Chasi
  • Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: Hon Energy Utodi
  • Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Jerifan Muswere
  • Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Yeukai Simbanegavi

MINISTERS OF STATE FOR THE PROVINCES

  • Harare – TBA
  • Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube
  • Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa
  • Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi
  • Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga
  • Manicaland – Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba
  • Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavima
  • Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira
  • Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube
  • Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo

MINISTERS OF STATE IN THE OFFICES OF THE VICE PRESIDENTS

  • Hon. Vice President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office – Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu
  •  Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office – Hon. Davis Marapira

