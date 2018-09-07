Here’s A Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced a new 20-member Cabinet. He also appointed deputy ministers and 10 provincial affairs ministers. The appointments were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.
Here is a list of the appointments:
Ministers
- Ministry of Finance -Thuli ncube
- Ministry of Defence & War Veterans- Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
- Ministry of Mines and Mining Development– Hon Winston Chitando
- Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services– Hon Monica Mutsvangwa
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade– Hon Sibusiso Moyo
- Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Sekesai Nzenza
- Ministry of Industry and Commerce –Hon Mhangaliso Ndlovu
- Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Kane Matema
- Ministry of Higher & Tertiary Education – Hon Amon Murwira
- Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Paul Mavhima
- Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Perrence Shiri
- Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Joram Gumbo
- Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Joel Matiza
- Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Kazembe Kazembe
- Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon Priscah Mupfumira
- Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Kirsty Coventry
- Ministry of Health and Child Care – Hon Obadiah Moyo
- Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon Ziyambe Ziyambe
- Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development – Hon G.G Nyoni
Deputy Ministers
- Ministry of Defence & War Veterans: Hon Victor Matemadanda
- Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon Jennifer Mhlanga
- Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon Lovemore Matuke
- Ministry of Industry and Commerce – Hon R Modi
- Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon Michael Madiro
- Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education – Hon Edgar Moyo
- Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Hon Douglass Karoro, Hon Vangelis Haritatos
- Ministry of Mines and Mining Development – Hon Polite Kambamura
- Ministry of Energy and Power Development – Hon Magna Mudyiwa
- Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon Fortune Chasi
- Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: Hon Energy Utodi
- Ministry of Information Communication Technology & Courier Services – Hon Jerifan Muswere
- Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon Yeukai Simbanegavi
MINISTERS OF STATE FOR THE PROVINCES
- Harare – TBA
- Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube
- Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa
- Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi
- Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga
- Manicaland – Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba
- Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavima
- Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira
- Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube
- Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo
MINISTERS OF STATE IN THE OFFICES OF THE VICE PRESIDENTS
- Hon. Vice President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office – Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu
- Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office – Hon. Davis Marapira