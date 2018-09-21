These Cool Headphones Are A Real Bargain

Whether you’re short on disposable income and in need of a quick fix for an upcoming trip, there are times you just don’t want to spend a lot on a new pair of headphones.

Luckily, if you know where to look, you can still get a decent sound at an affordable rate. I have searched the internet for the best headphone set under $35 and I stumbled upon the Bluedio T2S headphone set which go for $33.

Many people chose gadgets for functionality over form, but I’m for a nice combination of both. I never liked the actual style of Beats by Dre headphones, and I certainly didn’t like the price tag either, which is why I experienced a eureka moment when I found the Bluedio T2S Bluetooth headphone set. I chose the White version, however, they are available in 3 other colors (Blue, Red, and Black).

By no means will I tell you these are the best you will ever buy. But if you are like me, a person on a budget, but still desiring a good pair of wireless headphones for under $35, these may be the ones for you.

Why I like Bluedio T2S Bluetooth

Budget-friendly

To begin with,$33 for an item I use every single day that’s reliable and comfortable is a bargain in my eyes.

Easy Bluetooth pairing

These headphones pair and unpair with multiple devices almost instantly. This has been a major shortcoming of several other budget Bluetooth headphones which don’t pair with some devices.

Bluetooth 4.1

Bluedio T2S has an extended battery life thanks to the Bluetooth 4.1 technology used, Bluedio claim 45 hours of listening time, along with 67 days of standby time.

Sound quality is decent

In terms of sound quality, these headphones are quite good, thanks to its 57 driver. I would not expect any better sound quality for the price tag.

A minor problem

Some user complaints of flimsy build quality

The main concern I read of these headphones was the issue of the headband snapping easily, this was noted by quite some reviewers.

Here are some more specs

Function: For Mobile Phone,For Internet Bar,for Video Game,For iPod,Common Headphone

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Waterproof: No

Support Memory Card: No

Plug Type: Line Type

Is wireless: Yes

Support APP: Yes

Line Length: 1.4m

Style: Headband

With Microphone: Yes

Connectors: USB

Support Apt-x: No

Resistance: 16Ω

Volume Control: Yes

Sensitivity: 110dB

Frequency Response Range: 20-20000Hz

Active Noise-Cancellation: No

Communication: Wireless+Wired

Vocalism Principle: Dynamic

Control Button: Yes

Anyway, if you like them, you can pick up a pair of these headphones by clicking here.