Vehicle Tracking Systems Comparison: Econet ConnectedCar Vs PowerTrack

Internet of things (IoT) is one of the current buzzwords doing the rounds. One of the biggest problems the logistics industry faces is the tracking of a fleet. With vehicle tracking solutions powered by IoT devices, a vehicle tracking system (VTS) is not only implementable but also economical.

The technology is still evolving and spreading, and as VTS providers find many use cases, IoT will turn out to be the lifeline of the fleet management industry. In that respect, I set out to compare which of the two known brands in VTS in Zimbabwe, Econet ConnectedCar and PowerTrack, offers the most attractive package. Alas, I figured out that the brands both offer similar VTS capabilities but you might as well get acquainted with what they offer

Capabilities PowerTrack Econet ConnectedCar Real Time Vehicle Tracking Yes Yes Driver Behavior monitoring Yes Yes Geo Fencing/ The vehicle's location in an area Yes Yes Trip Summary Reports Yes Yes Panic Button Yes Yes Multiple Driver Identification (knowing which driver is driving) Yes Yes Monitor car over a smartphone Yes Yes

On face value, I’m sure price comparison is the one thing that draws a line between the two brands in VTS but sadly PowerTrack didn’t respond my calls to tell me what they charge from the initial installation to monthly subscriptions. Anyway, Econet ConnectedCar charges $50 installation fee and $20 monthly subscription.

