Vehicle Tracking Systems Comparison: Econet ConnectedCar Vs PowerTrack

Internet of things (IoT) is one of the current buzzwords doing the rounds. One of the biggest problems the logistics industry faces is the tracking of a fleet. With vehicle tracking solutions powered by IoT devices, a vehicle tracking system (VTS) is not only implementable but also economical.
The technology is still evolving and spreading, and as VTS providers find many use cases, IoT will turn out to be the lifeline of the fleet management industry. In that respect, I set out to compare which of the two known brands in VTS in Zimbabwe, Econet ConnectedCar and PowerTrack, offers the most attractive package. Alas, I figured out that the brands both offer similar VTS capabilities but you might as well get acquainted with what they offer
|Capabilities
|PowerTrack
|Econet ConnectedCar
|Real Time Vehicle Tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver Behavior monitoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Geo Fencing/ The vehicle's location in an area
|Yes
|Yes
|Trip Summary Reports
|Yes
|Yes
|Panic Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple Driver Identification (knowing which driver is driving)
|Yes
|Yes
|Monitor car over a smartphone
|Yes
|Yes
On face value, I’m sure price comparison is the one thing that draws a line between the two brands in VTS but sadly PowerTrack didn’t respond my calls to tell me what they charge from the initial installation to monthly subscriptions. Anyway, Econet ConnectedCar charges $50 installation fee and $20 monthly subscription.
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless International, is the first and largest mobile network services provider in Zimbabwe. The telecoms giant became popular with its products and services such as Buddie. It has established branches in different corners of the country and enjoys... Read More About Econet
The Republic of Zimbabwe is a country located in the Southern Africa region. Its capital city is :Harare and the country has 10 provinces. Zimbabwe is 390,580 sq km and is bordered on all sides by other countries (Zambia in the north, South Africa in... Read More About Zimbabwe
3 thoughts on “Vehicle Tracking Systems Comparison: Econet ConnectedCar Vs PowerTrack”
If you search for “vehicle tracking systems in zimbabwe” you will find more information including some companies with more than 15 years in this business. It is from these that you can get information with some depth on vehicle tracking because they have been at it longer.
This article has a serious bias to Econet so are other articles from this platform m worried that this is becoming more of an Econet marketing platform
Both of these companies are VERY expensive. Their subscriptions are WAY to high for the present environment.