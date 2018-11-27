Having Trouble Accessing Econet Bundles Of Joy? You’re Not Alone…

Over the past two months, there have been a lot of complaints concerning Econet’s Bundles of Joy promotion. The voice promo allows you to call at discounted tariffs and it was quite popular with Econet subscribers for obvious reasons.

This promotion has been seeing some ongoing issues since early October (as far as we know) and up until now, these issues are still plaguing the platform, which makes us wonder if Bundles of Joy were just scrapped altogether or whether there are some genuine issues.

Technical challenges

We initially faced challenges with the system on the 11th of October and when we contacted Econet support via Twitter to understand whether the Bundles of Joy were still functional they told us that all was well and we thought maybe the problem is affecting a select few.

Up until today, however, it seems there are still problems and a quick search of Bundles of joy will yield a search result that has many other people asking what is happening with the platform as they can’t access it either.

And what’s the response? Well, it’s the standard we are facing challenges stuff:

Hey Buddie. We are currently facing challenges on the Bundles of Joy platform and our technicians are working flat out to restore normal service. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. ^TBR

Something fishy…

Are bundles of Joy still there? Judging from Econet’s response to its subscribers it is. The only problem is that they’ve been facing some challenges with the system for almost two months now and they haven’t effectively communicated that. Which kinda looks fishy.