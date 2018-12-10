Digital Marketing Courses in Zimbabwe

This is a Guest Post and does not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of Techzim. We have a strong filtering process of what makes it to our blog and are confident that you’ll enjoy the article below.

There is no doubt that the number of ‘digital marketers’ is growing rapidly. This demand for digital marketing skills is rising and many marketers realise the need to upgrade.

advertisement

So if one wants to learn digital marketing formally in Zimbabwe where do they go? Well, there isn’t one place. There are options and I will try to give you fair details about the ones I know.

It’s important to know why you are learning something. There are several reasons why different people learn digital marketing.

advertisement

Reasons why people learn digital marketing

To have proof of your knowledge. This is important for the ‘self-taught’ people who need a formal endorsement for their skills and knowledge. There are opportunities you will never acquire with the ‘self-taught’ mantra – sometimes papers matter first before

skills or knowledge. To become familiar with it. This is especially important for two groups of people. Those who have considered a career in digital marketing and those who work with digital marketing experts and they need to understand the language and basics. To learn how to do it practically in everyday work. This group is encouraged to be very picky in their choice of courses. This group usually has to practice marketers who see their need for new skills to stay relevant and also SME business owners who need the advantages of digital marketing in their businesses. To get a certificate to prove diversification in your career. This is important for people who are vying for senior management roles where it is important to prove that you have an understanding of many sections important in business. To learn how to access digital practitioners and agencies. There are businesses who are being charged huge amounts for very basic digital work because they don’t know. There are other big brands who are misled by their trusted agencies because they are clueless. This group includes in-house marketing managers who have to deal with external resources for campaigns and other marketing activities.

Even though someone may have inter-lapping reasons for taking a digital marketing course, it’s important to have them ranked. The choice of the course you end up taking depends on your primary goal.

Review of the digital marketing courses in Zimbabwe.

Free Online courses

1. Google digital skills training

Pro’s

● It’s Freebies!

There are not many free things that are actually valuable at the moment. This knowledge is because let’s be honest, who doesn’t know the power Google holds? Who doesn’t ‘need’ Google? Who sees it becoming a fading concept? Exactly!

● No qualification prerequisite

Pretty much anyone with a capability to learn is eligible! All that is required is apt interest and you won’t be discouraged by any qualification criterion. If anything, you begin to build a qualification from here.

● Any line of business is easily involved.

Tech-savvy companies or services are not the only ones who can participate here. All types of businesses should feel the need to learn since the world is fast digitising. This training is therefore helpful to all forms of businesses.

● One on one training

Online training may be the in thing right now but if you can actually interact with a real person

then why not?

● Free ticket of attendance

Because what’s the best way to prove you’re knowledgeable about something other than a certificate with your name on it?!

Con’s

● Frequent updating of trends

Due to the fact that trends and information are not conclusive, one would always need to continue educating themselves on what is currently relevant at every point. Keywords are one tool that continually upgrades and updates and as such the partaker of this training will have to do likewise.

● Hard sell to companiesDigital skills training for most firms is not usually an attractive feat because of factors such as the high cost of internet (in most parts of Africa, at least)

2) Coursera Digital marketing

Pro’s

● High-quality courses from leading universities

This, of course, increases the credibility of the certificates and these universities are usually globally known.

● Quizzes that pop up mid-video

These serve the sole important purpose of reinforcing what you learn. As such they are exceptionally useful.

● Courses start frequently

Throughout the year, one is ensured of hopping on to a course at various times during the year. Although most courses are on a set schedule.

Con’s

● Since mid-2016, courses have shifted from being free to paid. This has been a freebie for a while but due to high traffic, most courses now require payment.

Paid Courses online

1. Digital marketing institute

Pro’s

● It is a global standard institution that teaches in 115 countries.

● Boasts of flexible study options i.e video lectures, slide presentations and practical exercises among others

● Internationally recognised accreditation

Con’s

● Institutes cannot give the complete Digital Marketing in one shot. Neither will the student be able to grasp all the portions of internet marketing. You need to enrol in multiple courses.

2. Wsi

Pro’s

● Being as old as the Internet itself, WSI has had the time and opportunity to evaluate many of the world’s leading marketing solutions, developing deep knowledge and an extensive partner network of industry thought leaders.

● vast and deep talent base. Not only are their consultants digital marketing experts, but they also have experience in hundreds of industries thus delivering global insights that can be applied to your local business.

Con’s

● Have no Internet marketing training currently available especially in Zimbabwe

3. Afrodigital Basic digital marketing

Pro’s

● Gives an intensive head start into the digital marketing world

● Offers one day lesson for basic digital marketing

● Inexpensive

● One on one learning options

● Flexible timings for taking a course provided classes are not filled up

● Reputable boasting of over 8000 completed trainees so far

● Training by thoroughly experienced tutors (10+years)

Con’s

● Not the best option for those seeking full-time learning. Most classes are only 3 hours maximum on different days

4. City n Guilds

Pro’s

● Offers diploma after completion of course

● Has an award system which also has certifications

● Able to offer services in Europe and currently spreading to Africa

In-person training

1. Diploma in Practical Digital marketing Afrodigital

2. Certificate in Digital MAZ