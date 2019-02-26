How To Complete A Zipit Bank To Wallet Transfer If You’re A OneMoney Subscriber

If you aren’t living under a rock then you’ve probably heard people saying they are “doing a Zipit” transaction. ZIPIT (ZIMSWITCH Instant Payment Interchange Technology) is a platform that enables instant inter-bank funds transfers between ZIMSWITCH member institutions (Banks and Wallets) connected to the ZIMSWITCH network. ZIPIT is designed to run in parallel with traditional RTGS focusing on real-time smaller transfer amounts with lower transfer costs.

advertisement

OneMoney is among the institutions that are connected to the ZIMSWITCH network and one of the benefits of being on this platform is that it’s pretty easy to send money from your bank account to your mobile money wallet. If you’re a OneMoney subscriber these are the simple steps you need to follow:

Open & log into your bank’s application (or dial your bank’s USSD code) Select OneMoney on the ZIPIT banks list Enter destination account number (as 263712980500) Enter receiving mobile number (0712980500) Specify purpose of transfer – e.g rental Enter amount to be transferred Confirm the transfer amount Receive notification SMS

It’s a fairly simple process and if you’re doing it from the banking application it’s much simpler as visual UI’s are easier to navigate. But even on the USSD menu, this seems like something you can get accustomed to pretty quickly just like people have gotten accustomed to using the USSD in shops when paying.

advertisement

ZIPIT OneMoney RTGS ZIPIT (short for Zimswitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology) is a financial services system in Zimbabwe that allows individuals to send money electronically from one ZimSwitch connected bank account to another using the banks mobile banking platform - this can be USSD or an app. Funds... Read More About ZIPIT OneMoney formerly known as OneWallet is a money transfer facility which is operated by a government telecoms company NetOne Zimbabwe. The facility runs on NetOne lines only and offers services such as Zimswitch-enabled debit card, money payments, mobile banking and airtime top-up. Read More About OneMoney Real-time Gross Settlement (RTGS) is a fund transfer system where the transfer of money takes place from one bank to any other bank on a "real time" and on a gross basis. Settlement in "real time" means a payment transaction is not subjected to any... Read More About RTGS

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge