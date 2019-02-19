Liquid Telecom To Host Azure Backup Webinar

Cloud computing is all the rage these days and if you follow tech news in Zimbabwe avidly, you’ll know that Liquid Telecom and Microsoft have been in partnership since 2017. This partnership allows Liquid Telecom to sell Microsoft Cloud Solutions to interested parties. This same partnership also yielded the great initiative that saw Liquid Telecom giving 15 startups and 100 developers $250/month to join Azure.

Clearly, the partnership has been bearing fruit for a while now and Liquid Telecom’s recent announcement suggests that will remain the case, as they will be hosting an Azure Back Up Webinar next Tuesday. The webinar will start at 1:30 PM-2 2:30-3:00 PM and will touch on the importance of using a service like Azure backup. This is the service you can use to back up (or protect) and restore your data. Instead of having your backup files stored somewhere physically, they’ll now be stored on the cloud as you should expect with anything to do with Azure.

The registration page for the Webinar has a short description of what to expect:

Every business faces a catastrophe. Whether it’s a disk drive failure, natural disaster that shuts down a data centre, ransomware that locks up your files or a legal demand to produce data from two years ago. Learn how a robust, reliable back up and recovery platform like Azure backup service is critical to keeping a crisis from becoming a tragedy.

This will be the first in a series of webinars meant to show the consumer-base the benefits of using Azure cloud service and if you’re weighing up the Azure and AWS then you may want to watch this. It’s free after all so you can watch and maybe you’ll find something that decides which cloud service provider you’re going to go with.

To register for the Liquid Telecom Azure Back Up webinar you can sign up using this link