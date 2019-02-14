Ownai’s Valentine’s Promotion Could See You Win One Of 10 Handsets

Cassava SmarTech’s eCommerce subsidiary is hosting a pretty cool competition that will see 10 winners walk away with handsets as if they participate in Ownai’s Valentine’s promo. Fortunately, the news came from the much more popular EcoCash Twitter account who tweeted:

advertisement

Log onto http://www.ownai.co.zw & register either as a buyer or a seller. We will draw up all registrations & 10 lucky winners will walk away with handsets. # justimagine

Log onto https://t.co/ZOqoMEWkJO & register either as a buyer or a seller. We will draw up all registrations & 10 lucky winners will walk away with handsets. #justimagine pic.twitter.com/47kPbExrhf advertisement — EcoCash Zimbabwe (@EcoCashZW) February 14, 2019

It’s a pretty simple competition, go to the website and register. Heck, no one’s even asking you to buy anything… Unfortunately for myself, I already had an account on Ownai so I definitely won’t be among the 10 lucky winners who walk away with a new handset today.

EcoCash Cassava Smartech EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash Cassava SmartTech Zimbabwe Limited is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed technology company in African with main operations in Zimbabwe. The company is in financial services, insurance, eCommerce, dducation, health, agriculture, and logistics. When it was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in December 2018 (the result... Read More About Cassava Smartech