Seems To Be A Deliberate Attempt To Keep Monetary Policy Hidden, State Media Is Silent Too

The first of the two monetary policy presentations for 2019 has just happened. The presentation was very late according to the legal schedule. We in media only got a very last minute heads up that the event would be today. Even now, we are scrapping around to get the document itself.

It looks like the authorities are deliberately keeping the policy document and the policy itself out of media and public scrutiny.

State media playing the silence game

The state broadcaster, ZBC was showing Puss in boots, an old animated movie during the presentation of the monetary policy statement by John Mangudya. The state controlled newspapers like The Herald and The Chronicle were and still are uncharacteristically silent about this presentation. Even the radio stations are mum.

It's like they don't want anyone to know that such a

