What’s Going On With EcoCash Remittances?

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been getting a number of emails regarding EcoCash subscribers and remittances or lack thereof. There seems to be some serious problems when it comes to EcoCash’s partnership with World Remit and that has resulted in a number of people failing to get their money.

advertisement

Here is a thread of some of the anonymous emails we’ve been getting regarding this issue:

Ecocash is scamming us of US dollars advertisement Ecocash is scamming us of hard earned US dollars from diaspora. The money that is sent via world remit to be collected from Ecocash is not pickable from this side. We have been going to Ecocash main outlets in Bulawayo without success. More over many are using the money now as Ecocash bond May you publish this scam. You cannot even transfer the money to FCA account nor reverse it, this is the biggest scam.

Here’s another one:

Please investigate what’s going on at Econet/Ecocash. I have been sent money through this service from diaspora but I am having a challenge getting USD from Econet. Is this a case of false advertising?

These two emails were sent within 12 days of each other and it seems there are some issues. We reached out to EcoCash and they explained to us that this wasn’t the norm:

EcoCash assures the public that it has been paying out funds remitted to EcoCash customers via World Remit in hard currency and in full, and will continue to do so.

The company regrets any logistical delays experienced by customers in Bulawayo and assures them that these are being addressed.

EcoCash EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge