5 Apps Like Google Maps You Can Use Without Data/Internet

If there’s anything you have learned from going somewhere you aren’t familiar to, is that you shouldn’t take Google Maps for granted. Sure, Google Maps works like a charm when you have a not only data but also a solid data connection. But it’s not every time that you have data and even if you have it, seamless connectivity is never a given in some parts of Zimbabwe.

Thankfully, there are plenty of mapping and navigation apps that work well even when you don’t have data. Here are the most popular offline GPS apps for your Android or iOS phone:

HERE WeGo

This is my favorite (which I use) and arguably one that betters all other apps. You can download offline maps of more than 100 countries in the world and enjoy voice navigator with no internet connection at all. Download the map you want and you are set!

Google Maps

Google Maps requires no introduction. Offline Maps is now available for Google Maps and requires no internet or data connection, select the area and download it. The maps will expire after 30 days, all you have to do is re-download it. If you are going where the Internet is slow, mobile data is expensive, or you can’t get online, you can save an area from Google Maps to your phone or tablet and use it when you are offline.

OsmAnd

OsmAnd map can be stored on your device’s memory card for offline use. All the main functionalities work offline such that you can even enjoy voice navigator offline.

MAPS.ME

MAPS.Me works pretty much like OsmAnd in many respects. But while the maps and features inside the app are all free to use, you may see some ads pop-up – but nothing too intrusive though.

Navmii GPS World

Navmii offers 197 apps you can download for offline use.

