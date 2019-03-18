advertisement

Danai Gurira's Name Was Left Out Of Avengers' Endgame Poster And People Were Angry

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The internet went berserk (in a good way) last week when the trailer ofAvengers: Endgame got out. However, some were disappointed by the exclusion of our beloved Danai Gurira’s name on the official poster of the blockbuster.

Look at the cast on the official poster

And see all their names were written but not Danai’s name is not there…..not so cool Marvel

Here’s what people started to say

Odd to not see Danai Guirira’s name on this poster. Made room for every actor but her.

Marvel atones for its sin

After people expressed anger and backlash, Marvel, later on, issued a new poster with Danai’s name written. Surprisingly, Marvel didn’t even care to issue an apology, it just posted a rather confusing and unconcerned reply (in a caption) on the new poster with Danai Gurira’s name.

 

Danai Gurira

