Apparently, Econet’s network has been giving many people (not everyone but many people) a hard time since morning. This has naturally affected the processing of transactions on EcoCash. Affected customers have been experiencing intermittent network disruptions and in addition to failing to process transactions, some folks have been experiencing:
- Failure to request airtime balance
- Failure to move funds between wallet and bank and vice versa
- Failure to make calls
- Internet black out for minutes
- Complete black out of the network for minutes
EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless International, is the first and largest mobile network services provider in Zimbabwe. The telecoms giant became popular with its products and services such as Buddie. It has established branches in different corners of the country and enjoys... Read More About Econet
The terms Airtime in Zimbabwe, generally refers to mobile phone credit supplied by mobile telephone networks, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, NetOne and Africom. Airtime is generally used to make phone calls, or browse the internet. Read More About Airtime
10 thoughts on “Econet’s Network Experiencing Problems Since Morning, Many People Are Complaining”
The situation is bad particularly in Binga where such service outages are a common feature
Having the same problem since morning, i am failing to even use the *125# ussd. Econet is now failing us ,from the unconsented ecosure withdrawal now this network thing.
Same here in Kwekwe since morning.. no calls no texting ecocash dololo….
same here in Chi-town. Am failing to purchase ZESA tokens. so likely to be blacked-out through no fault of mine. in fact, in case you think its lack of planning on my part, i have been trying since yesterday from around six pm up to now.
EcoCash says the challenge is being attended to in meme on Twitter. With all that is happening in the Economy is tough to think that Econet is the big giant that wont sneeze, Talk about Forex that is needed to service and maintain sites. Meantime I have been using the EcoCash data app without problems. Works all the time especially when there are challenges on USSD platforms.
They did communicate that they are working on it and i trust they are. As big as Econet is i am pretty sure they cant just fold their hands and inconvenience their dear customer 🤞🏾
I’m sure they will be able to get to the bottom of the problem in no time. They never disappoint! The Ecocash app seems to be working fine, but yeah not everyone has it.
It’s a hiccup of cause but their customer service is always assuring that the service will be returning to normalcy since their technicians are working on it. I believe them and l know they are also facing constraints like any other company in Zimbabwe.
I have confidence in them. Yes the network has been shaky today, technical problems happen to to best of companies. This will be sorted out soon.
Glad we still have functional companies in Zimbabwe, Econet is one of them. It address the glitch in no time