Now You Can Send Money Between Ecocash & OneMoney Or Telecash And The Other Way Round

Though Steward Bank didn’t end up launching Sosholoza live on their Facebook page the cat is now out of the bag. They uploaded a video explaining how Sosholoza will work and I must say WhatsApp banking is pretty exciting! One thing that caught my eye, however, is the fact that mobile money users will now be able to use this chatbot to send money directly to each other. Yes, you’ll now be able to send money from your EcoCash wallet to your OneMoney wallet directly without any need for an agent and that’s pretty cool.

So how does this work? Well, first you have to add Sosholoza to your contacts before you can interact on WhatsApp and the number you want to save is +263777222333. If you save this number and text Hi on WhatsApp and choose Sosholoza from your list of options you’ll get the following options:

Wallet to Any Bank

Any Bank To Any Wallet

Now bank to wallet transactions are very common but if once you select the first option you’ll be asked to select the bank you want to send to. Interestingly (or wrongly as some may point out) OneMoney and Telecash are among the banks you can send to. Now I understand that these two are not banks by any means but the fact that the two mobile money operators are part of Zimswitch’s network and the ZIPIT system makes them very bank-like.

Anyway, the next step will prompt you to select the wallet from which you are sending from and you can select EcoCash. Thus you can now send money from EcoCash to the other mobile operators’ mobile money wallets and the best part is you can do so from WhatsApp.

