Watch: Mthuli Ncube Says To Bloomberg, Zimbabwe Is The Cheapest Buy In Africa And It Has Just Gotten Cheaper

Mthuli Ncube, our learned minister of finance is in the USA. Like he did some months back when he went there, he had a chat with economic journalists from Bloomberg. Here’s a clip:

"Zimbabwe is the cheapest buy in Africa and it has just gotten cheaper…I think we are back in the game again." – Zimbabwe Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube https://t.co/A8pxZwPvwC pic.twitter.com/Dp0u4lxLCr — BSurveillance (@bsurveillance) March 6, 2019

The minister declares that Zimbabwe is the cheapest buy in Africa and it has just gotten cheaper. By cheaper, we hope he means that Zimbabwe is a good buy, a great deal and not that Zimbabwe is of ‘cheap quality.’ Sometimes you do get that feeling that you are living in a ‘cheap’ country.

The interesting thing to watch from what Ncube said though is that the government will be disclosing the volume of trades at the interbank exchange market. We really want to get our eyes on that data!

