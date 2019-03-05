Zimbabwe Now Has The Most Expensive Mobile Data In The World – Report

A recent report by Cable found out that Zimbabwe has the most expensive mobile data in the world. The study stated that in Zimbabwe, 1 gigabyte (gig) costs $75 which makes it make it quite pricey more than other countries in the whole wide world.

But I can get a 1 gig bundle for just a dollar- methodology of the report

This report doesn’t use data bundles to determine the cost of mobile data. Rather it uses the cost of surfing or downloading on the internet whilst you are using airtime (not bundles) to determine the cost of mobile data. Generally speaking, the most affordable way to access mobile data is to purchase a data bundle. So, in other words, data bundles are a promotion given to us by Mobile Network Operators.

Zim compared to other countries

Zimbabwe is on the extreme opposite of India that is regarded to have the cheapest data in the world. However, one report by BBC said that the cheapness of the data is the one that’s fueling fake news in India. Anyway, it seems like Sub-saharan is notorious for its data prices as 4 countries (including Zimbabwe) are in the top 10 of the most expensive data on the list. Zimbabwe’s data cost $9 more than the second country on the list, Equatorial Guinea which is from Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, 3 out of the 10 cheapest countries in the world are from Sub-saharan Africa with Rwanda charging $0.56 cents/gig, Sudan charging $0.68 cents/gig and Democratic Republic of Congo charging $0.88 cents/gig. The absurdness of the data cost in Zimbabwe was more pronounced when the study stated that one would need $350 bucks to stream just one movie on Netflix.

Why data cost so much and the effect

Theories of why Zimbabwe’s data cost so much range from the fact that we are a landlocked country to having relatively fewer mobile internet providers. As I once mentioned, expensive data serves only to deter the upcoming internet-based business models.

