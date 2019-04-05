5 Best Automatic Call Recorder Apps For Android Users

Call Recording is one of the most basic features of smartphones, but not all phones have this feature by default. Call recording apps can be very handy at crucial times. Well, I don’t mean that you must record every time a friend or relative calls.

advertisement

However, you can use this kind of apps for recording important discussions or if you wish to save a call recording to be used as proof in the future. Google Play Store has loads of different call recording apps but I have compiled some highly-rated call recorder apps that will do the best job for you.

Automatic Call Recorder

Automatic Call Recorder (ACR) offers three options for automatic call recording. You can either record all calls, record only calls of saved contacts or record calls of unknown numbers. The interface is user-friendly and so you will find all the options easily. Automatic Call Recorder also has a dark mode option.

advertisement

You can download this app from the Play store for free or can buy the pro version to get rid off ads completely.

Download here

Call Recorder – ACR

Just like ACR, Call Recorder- ACR records all your incoming and outgoing calls automatically without any hassle. It comes with features like auto delete old recordings, Recycle Bin for easy recovery of deleted recordings, password protection, delayed recordings, free transcription, etc.

The best part about this app is it supports multiple cloud storages (where you can store your call recordings) like Gmail, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox etc.. The app is free but you can pay for the Pro version to remove all the ads.

Download here

Cube Call Recorder

Want to even record WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber, Telegram and other calls? Cube Call Recorder does that also. It offers automatic and manual call recording options and its also ad-free. The app is available for free in the Play Store, but you can also pay for its premium version to use some more features.

Download here

Call Recorder Automatic

It’s also a very good call recorder app for Android. Just like other apps, it records all outgoing and incoming calls automatically. It gives you options to choose contacts and exclude some which you don’t want to record. It enables you to easily manage all your recordings, sort them by names and group them by dates.

Download here

RMC Call Recorder

RMC Call Recorder allows you to automatically filter your recordings based on ‘Known Number’, ‘Unknown Number’, and selected contacts (incoming/outgoing call). You can either password protect this application or can even completely hide it from the launcher, both options are available. It also supports Dropbox and Google Drive integration for backing up your files.

Download here

Certainly there are many good call recoding apps out there that I dint talk about here, so feel free to let me know more apps in our comment section below.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares