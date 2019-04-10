advertisement

Home » WhatsApp » WhatsApp About To Get A Feature That Allows You To Send 30 Audio Files Simultaneously

WhatsApp About To Get A Feature That Allows You To Send 30 Audio Files Simultaneously

advertisement
Whatsapp
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Are you taking great pains with sending many songs to your friend on WhatsApp, one at a time? Your anguish has been heard and you will soon be spared of it. WhatsApp will soon add the ‘Audio Picker’ feature that will allow you to send up to 30 audio files at once according to WABetainfo- a blog which monitors upcoming WhatsApp features.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

The feature will bring a new User Interface for selecting audio files, allowing users to preview an audio file before sending, apart from letting them select 30 files at a time.

There is no news yet on when the feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users. Stick with us though, and we will let you know.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JNwyJnIM6aD0Vv3AstzYjp

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.