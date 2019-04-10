WhatsApp About To Get A Feature That Allows You To Send 30 Audio Files Simultaneously

Are you taking great pains with sending many songs to your friend on WhatsApp, one at a time? Your anguish has been heard and you will soon be spared of it. WhatsApp will soon add the ‘Audio Picker’ feature that will allow you to send up to 30 audio files at once according to WABetainfo- a blog which monitors upcoming WhatsApp features.

The feature will bring a new User Interface for selecting audio files, allowing users to preview an audio file before sending, apart from letting them select 30 files at a time.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.1: WhatsApp is working on a new redesigned section to send audio files to contacts.

It supports audio preview and image preview of the audio file (if available).

Max 30 audio messages at a time.

FEATURE AVAILABLE IN FUTURE! pic.twitter.com/5hCIavpCcU advertisement — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 7, 2019

There is no news yet on when the feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users. Stick with us though, and we will let you know.

