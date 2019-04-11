WikiLeaks co-Founder, Julian Assange, Arrested After 7 Year Hideout

Julian Assange, the founder of -one of the most influential internet media assets in history- WikiLeaks has been arrested bringing his 7 year tussle with authorities to its end. Or at least that’s what it looks like.
This legal stuff is messy but the US government has been out for the fellas head for a pretty long time now. So how did one of the most influential figures in the internet age end up being thrown into the back of a police van. I’m not being dramatic, that’s what literally happened…
Well, the WikiLeaks co-Founder was starting piss off the Ecuadorian embassy which in turn decided to drop the asylum they were offering the man.
According to the president of Ecuador, they had reached their limit with the guy and his interference in internal state affairs was what made them decided to drop the asylum:
The most recent incident occurred in January 2019, when Wikileaks leaked Vatican documents.
This and other publications have confirmed the world’s suspicion that Mr Assange is still linked to WikiLeaks and therefore involved in interfering in internal affairs of other states.
Ecuadorian president – Lenin Moreno
Maybe the Ecuadorian government also decided to call the cops on Assange because WikiLeaks was claiming they had “uncovered an extensive spying operation against its co-founder at the Ecuadorian embassy.“
What happens now?
Now that he’s been arrested, Assange’s trial hasn’t been delayed as a UK judge has already ordered him guilty of breaking bail conditions. On top of that, the US Department of Justice has confirmed Julian Assange has been indicted on conspiracy with Chelsea Manning to commit computer intrusion in 2010. Basically hacking
One other issue to watch out for will include how the US government will respond to the statement made by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) regarding this arrest:
Any prosecution by the US of Mr Assange for WikiLeaks’ publishing operations would be unprecedented and unconstitutional and would open the door to criminal investigations of other news organisations. Moreover, prosecuting a foreign publisher for violating U.S secrecy laws would set an especially dangerous precedent for US journalists, who routinely violate foreign secrecy laws to deliver information vital to the public’s interest.Ben Wizner – ACLU Director
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/CljSdjrRDeA6YGguGuGf71
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.