DPA To Partner French Company And Deploy Hybrid Energy In African Markets

Distributed Power Africa (DPA), a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Global, and EDF (Électicité De France) a world leading electricity company, are partnering to jointly develop Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and hybrid energy solutions to the African market.

The collaboration is expected to focus on the development of distributed-energy solutions based on solar panels associated with energy back-up systems such as batteries. Both companies plan to deploy their solutions in sub-Saharan Africa, which initially includes South Africa, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, with the intention to expand into other key markets.

DPA and EDF plan to set up power businesses in various African countries with countries like Nigeria and Ivory Coast high on their priority list. They intend to accelerate the deployment and roll-out of Green energy across Africa, with EDF acting as a technology partner for DPA projects in Africa. EDF has vast experience in renewable energy. Distributed Power Africa will leverage EDF’s capabilities and utilize these solutions in developing and growing their pipeline in Africa.

Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa has previously said that the problem of power in Africa can only be solved by giving entrepreneurs like him a free hand to drive capital into the sector.

Masiyiwa says energy is the next biggest infrastructure opportunity on the journey to transform the continent’s fortunes, and a partnership with a global player such as EDF, with vast technological expertise and access to energy markets, will accelerate the rollout of energy on the continent and significantly impact the continent’s economies.

Enabling reliable and stable energy to businesses will help meet the continent’s global economic growth goals. In the Telecoms industry, for every 10 % increase in teledensity we observed a 1 % increase in GDP. In the Energy sector we expect a tenfold increase in GDP by addressing the continental power challenge. Strive Masiyiwa

According to Norman Moyo, Group CEO of DPA Africa: “Businesses in Africa are increasingly interested in affordable and reliable energy security, and the replacement of generators with solar technology is a growing trend, due to the associated financial savings and environmental dividend. Distributed Power Africa has received tremendous interest from the Commercial and Industrial sector for reliable and clean energy solutions including solar power and battery back-up technology.”

