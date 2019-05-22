advertisement

Home » Education » Google And Udacity Partner To Bring Free Android App Development Course

Google And Udacity Partner To Bring Free Android App Development Course

advertisement
Mobile Web Specialist, Coding, Programming
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Udacity’s free and recently introduced course – Developing Android Apps With Kotlin– comes as a result of a partnership with Google.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

The Course has a timeline of two months and is listed as an intermediate skill level course.

Course structure

The course description on Udcacity reads:

advertisement

Learn to architect and develop Android apps in the Kotlin programming language using industry-proven tools and libraries. With these techniques you’ll create apps in less time, writing less code, and with fewer errors.

This course was developed by Google together with Udacity. The course gives you hands on experience as you build real Android apps using industry best practices, with modern app architecture. You’ll learn to use Android Jetpack components such as Room for databases, Work Manager for background processing, the new Navigation component, and more. You’ll use key Kotlin features to write your app code more quickly and concisely.

Learning to develop on Android is much more than learning APIs and shortcuts. It’s training your brain to think like a mobile developer.

The course will have 10 lessons focusing on the following:

  1. Build Your First App
  2. Layouts
  3. App Navigation
  4. Activity & Fragment Lifecycle
  5. App Architecture (UI Layer)
  6. App Architecture (Persistence)
  7. RecyclerView
  8. Connect to the Internet
  9. Behind the Scenes
  10. Designing for Everyone

Register for the Developing Android Apps With Kotlin by Google Course on Udacity

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share9
9 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/EnkR09pi9CIGPYKvdXrLIp

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.