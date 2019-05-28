Liquid Telecom To Host Email Security Azure Webinar

Liquid Telecom continues to host their series of webinars for consumers coming to grips with Microsoft’s Azure platform. The fourth part of this series will be held on Thursday 30 May (tomorrow) from 1430-1500hrs.

The latest Webinar in the series will be centred around email security and Liquid Telecom describes the webinar as follows:

This webinar can help you learn how your business can combat common email security attacks and protect your data: In this webinar, you will learn:

* How attackers leverage the most popular phishing methods

* How to quickly assess the vulnerability of your organisation

* Which steps to take to prevent a potential data breach

You can register to watch the webinar (at no cost) here.

