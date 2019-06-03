Cassava Smartech Working On Messaging Platform Similar To WeChat?

If a service listing on the Cassava Smartech website is anything to go by, it seems the local tech company is working on a social payment chat application. Something similar to WeChat.

The social payments webpage doesn’t state the name of the product but it does make clear it’s a chat application as the page states:

The emergence of social networks and messaging apps in recent years has provided an opportunity to grow payments, both peer to peer on the same network, and payment for a plethora of goods and services. The concept of “social payments” has taken off in other parts of the world, with trillions of dollars in transactions flowing through large social networks. In Africa, Cassava is leading the way in this area, and we believe “social payments” is the next wave of mobile money growth. We have developed an integrated social payments platform that leverages our pan-African payments infrastructure and combines social chat and mobile money payments in a single app. Through our super-app, customers are able to chat (text, voice and video) with their friends and relatives, send money, and pay for virtually anything, on the fly. We believe this holds enormous potential to drive digital payments in Africa, given the almost ubiquitous presence of mobile money, and rapid adoption of social media. advertisement Cassava Smartech Social Payments page

The image shared on the social payments page also shows that the application will work in similar fashion to WeChat and will contain gaming functionality, an E-Shop, On-demand services along with the chat functionality.

We are not yet sure when this application will be released or what it will be called upon release but it’s clear that at some point Cassava was working on a social payments application.

We also tried to get in touch with Cassava Smartech reps to get an idea of when this platform will be launched or whether it is still in testing but we could not reach them.

