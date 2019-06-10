advertisement

ZETDC Adopting Drones To Fight Vandalism

Posted by Staff Writer

Back in June last year, ZETDC put out a tender calling on bidders to supply industrial grade enterprise drones. The tender noted that the equipment was intended to inspect and image ZETDC’s lines and equipment.

It seems those drones have finally been acquired as ZESA’s Group Stakeholder Relations Manager shared an update on his Twitter regarding the drone situation:

Earlier this year ZETDC actually cancelled the drone supply tender so it’s not clear if they put out another one or they acquired the drones through other means.

Mr Gwasira would not be baited into commenting on how the drones will be deployed or how it will work claiming “Details are confidential at the moment, least we arm vandals with information.”

Hopefully these measures can go a long way in stopping cases of vandalism which have disadvantaged communities and result in weeks or even months without electricity after incidents.

