Apple Releases iOS 13.1, Here’s Why You Need To Update Your iPhone Now

Apple is rolling out iOS 13.1 just a week after the initial release of iOS 13. As announced by Apple earlier, the update will be available to a number of smartphones going right back to the iPhone Special Edition, which was launched 3 years ago. Not only that, even the 7th-generation iPod Touch will receive the incoming update. The entire list of devices to receive the new software is as follows:
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPod touch (7th gen)
Why you need to update
iOS 13.1 brings a number of key bugfixes and features to iPhones. Here’s what you need to know:
- iOS 13.1 fixes a key security bug that allowed anyone to view an iPhone user’s contacts without unlocking the device using simple voiceover feature from Siri during a FaceTime call.
- It also fixes a bug with location permission that changed the privacy setting to “Ask Next Time” if a user had selected never to share their location detail for an app.
- iOS 13.1 brings the ETA feature to Maps which allows the iPhone user to share their expected time of arrival with their family and friends right from within the apps.
- It also brings a new feature to Apple Music that allows the user to see the lyrics to song that is playing in a Karaoke style format.
- The Shortcuts apps has become a tad bit smarter. It now suggests automations for your personal routine.
Alongside iOS 13, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 13.1, which is basically a re-branded version of iOS with better support for larger screens. The optimizations include tweaked icon sizes, Split-screen view to run multiple apps simultaneously and more.
