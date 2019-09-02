Econet Customers Complaining About Data Disappearance Again, Econet Says It’s “Investigating”

It’s a couple-of-years old problem and Econet thought it had solved it but it didn’t. I’m talking about ‘Disappearing Data’. Many Econet subscribers are complaining about losing data they are so sure they didn’t use. Now the issue of disappearing data has caught the public’s attention after celebrity, MisRed complained on Twitter.

. @econet_support we have a serious problem & I think it's important you fix it or at least make us understand why it's happening. On a normal day I use about 1GB but today I bought 1.5gb 3x , last purchase I bought at 16.45, it was finished by 16.50 after opening twitter… — M I S R E D (@iMisred) September 1, 2019

You can read the whole thread by MisRed thread to discover more complaints which different folks posted.

The issue of disappearing data is not unique to Zimbabwe, even in South Africa, customers made so much noise complaining about it. Although, Econet introduced a self help portal which they say it helps users track down their data, it looks like the portal is not helping at all.

We contacted Econet to hear what they have to say about these latest complaints and they said they are “aware of the complaints and are investigating them”.

