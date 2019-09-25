Elevate Gaming Now Has An App Store

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Econet subscribers (or maybe just Elevate members) have been receiving a message notifying them of Elevate’s newest service; an app store filled with mobile games.

Introducing Elevate Gaming! Click m.elevategaming.co.zw to play any of the 2000 epic games & stand a chance to win prizes for points accumulated during play. Elevate message

I clicked on the link and lo behold I was taken to a web-based app-store that I assume has 2000 games as the message noted. I was abruptly prompted to download the Elevate Gaming app which I did.

There’s a free 3 day trial with “unlimited games” after which you can join VIP which has the following packages:

Daily VIP RTGS$0.5

Weekly VIP RTGS$2.5

Monthly VIP RTGS4.0

What do you get by joining the “VIP” club;

20% discount in in-app purchases

“Many exciting activities for VIP user” hey don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what I see

free gifts

unlimited games

So apart from the 20% discount, the other aspects are vague. I’m not sure what the limit for games is on the free/trial version. We’ll see the promotions and gifts once they’re offered.





The extremely vague reasons to part with your money



Are there local games on the store?

I didn’t see any but then again I didn’t go through the 2000 games available. I’ll only have details regarding this once we’ve gotten in touch with Elevate representatives and they’ve clarified why this exists and who this is for.

