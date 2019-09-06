Twitter Reactions From Famous People About Ex-President Robert Mugabe’s Death

Story of the day: Zimbabwe’s longest serving and controversial President, Robert Mugabe has died this morning. And as usual Twitter is going crazy with comments about the former President’s legacy. Here are some comments from public figures:

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Very sad to hear about the passing of Robert Mugabe. Mzee Mugabe was a Liberation struggle icon. His contribution to the defeat of racism and colonialism in Zimbabwe is indisputable. He was a great believer and defender of Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/6Kpuhg4qs9 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) September 6, 2019

In 2016 Mugabe threatened to have me killed-my response-“There are many things you have the power to do to us Mr President, but there are 2 things you have no power to stop. You cannot stop your sun from setting & you cannot stop mine from rising” Your sun has set Robert. Goodbye pic.twitter.com/tHqtwMIdCT — #ThisFlag E Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) September 6, 2019

Robert Mugabe was a liberation hero turned villain in Zimbabwe. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 6, 2019

Hello Mr Mugabe. Please come in. pic.twitter.com/CgBsrcvau8 — Tim Montgomerie (@montie) September 6, 2019

The lesson in death: leave them wanting more. Don't hold on till ruin your legacy. You are human not God. You can't take it with you. The dogs you beat will hunt your children. The epitaph of ur grave may read "father of a nation". And the nation mirrors how bad a father you were — Kuda Musasiwa (@begottensun) September 6, 2019

3/3 There’s so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 6, 2019

I’ve read several tweets stating that #RobertMugabe death is the end of an era. I beg to differ. Regrettably the negative aspects of his legacy – violence, disrespect for the rule of law, corruption & abuse of power – live on in the new regime which overthrew him in the 2017 coup — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) September 6, 2019

A great idealist. A bad executor. It’s a love hate thing here. To the next life. #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/lVJrWorcfI — #JobWoodsJuly26 (@Gigi_Lamayne) September 6, 2019

The only attributes that we should be seeing from the African people and the rest of the Zimbos is how Robert Mugabe ruined the country. We should not normalize what he did even in his death. That has been our greatest hypocrisy. Mugabe was greedy and selfish. #RIPMugabe — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 6, 2019

Some will call him liberator. Some will call him oppressor. Both will probably be right… #RIPMugabe, may your victims and your followers find peace in your death — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) September 6, 2019

Robert Mugabe could have been Africa’s greatest leader but like most, got bewitched by insatiable greed for riches .. Like many failed leaders who had so much promise, his Advisers were sycophantic cowards who echoed him & supported & participated in his thievery .. #RIPMugabe — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 6, 2019

