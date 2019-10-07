7 Zimbabweans Make List Of 2019 Southern Africa Startup Awards Regional Finalist

The Southern African Startup Awards are in their second year and the list of finalists have been announced. There are 7 Zimbabwean startups/people that have made the 346 contender list.

Female Role Model of the Year: Dr Faith Nyamukapa

Dr Faith Nyamukapa Best Startup Ecosystem Initiative: Overuse Enterprises Pvt Limited/Mazibisa Inc

Overuse Enterprises Pvt Limited/Mazibisa Inc Best Foodtech/Agritech Startup: YouFarm

YouFarm Best Social Impact Startup: Farai Pyro

Farai Pyro Founder of the Year: Nkosana Mazibisa

Nkosana Mazibisa Best Newcomer: Zim Waves

Zim Waves People’s Choice of the Year: Johan Paul Matenga/YouFarm

The shortlist was decided by a series of national judging panels. The regional finalists will be judged again by a regional judging panel to determine the 2019 Southern Africa Startup Awards winners who will be named at the Grand Finale, scheduled to take place on Thursday,28 November 2019 during a two- day event in Johannesburg that starts on Wednesday, 27 November 2019.

From today until the 10th of November you can visit Southern Africa Startup Awards website and vote for your favourite finalist.

