DStv To Remove 3 Popular Channels On 1 November

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

DStv is going to remove History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels from its platform on 1 November. The three channels are being removed owing to an expiration of a contract between DStv and A&E Television Networks, the American company which owns the channels. In a statement, DStv said:

advertisement

As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our content line-up and optimise the suite of channels on offer, MultiChoice Group will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels on its DStv platform at the end of the current contract term. The current contract expires on 1 November 2019. Viewers will however be able to continue enjoying some of the firm favourites such as the Housewives franchise that’s already available on 1 Magic.

DStv said that it’s going to introduce two new channels which will show programs that have the same feel to those you currently watch on History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels.

advertisement

We will soon be announcing the introduction of two new channels to DStv. The first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand. Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy, including among others blue chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows. In addition, we continue to increase our significant investment in local shows and content, which have great resonance with customers and are a key driver of engagement.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares