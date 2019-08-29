advertisement

Check Out Which Countries Pays The Most & Least For DStv – Zimbabwe Ranks Decently

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

DStv is going to cut prices in some African countries on the first of September and some of my fellow countryman are saying that our prices should be reduced as well because as it is they are relatively too high.

Well, it’s now time to see for yourself whether DStv is demanding too much in Zimbabwe than it does it other Sub-saharan African countries. The following table shows how much is paid to subscribe to Dstv’s Premium Boquet.

PositionCountryDStv Premium price in domestic currencyDStv Premium Price in US Dollars (USD)
1AngolaAKZ 12500$35
2NigeriaNGN 15 800$44
3South AfricaZA 809$53
4SwazilandSZL 809$53
5NamibiaNAD 809$53
6BotswanaBWP 600$54
7GhanaGHS 330$60
8ZambiaZMW 850$65
9ZimbabweUSD $65$65
10TanzaniaTZS 169 000$74
11MauritiusRs 2700$75
12UgandaUDX 280 000$76
13KenyaKES 7 900$77
14MozambiqueMZN 4700$77
15MalawiMWK 56 350$78
16Other Countries$80$80
17Seychelles$88$88
18Cote d'IvoreCFA 59 000$100
19DRC$105$105

NB: Other countries, include countries like Senegal, Chad, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Djibouti,Mauritania, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Togo and Eritrea.

There you have it Zimbabwe folks, DStv is not reaping you off. With Zimbabwe sitting at the 9th position, it pays $40 less than DRC subscribers who pay the most and pays $30 more than Angola subscribers who pay the least.

Now that the debate on whether we are being exorbitantly charged is settled, I think its fitting to now ask whether DStv’s prices are affordable to the average Zimbabwean or not. But it’s a conversation for another day.

