Check Out Which Countries Pays The Most & Least For DStv – Zimbabwe Ranks Decently

DStv is going to cut prices in some African countries on the first of September and some of my fellow countryman are saying that our prices should be reduced as well because as it is they are relatively too high.

advertisement

Well, it’s now time to see for yourself whether DStv is demanding too much in Zimbabwe than it does it other Sub-saharan African countries. The following table shows how much is paid to subscribe to Dstv’s Premium Boquet.

Position Country DStv Premium price in domestic currency DStv Premium Price in US Dollars (USD) 1 Angola AKZ 12500 $35 2 Nigeria NGN 15 800 $44 3 South Africa ZA 809 $53 4 Swaziland SZL 809 $53 5 Namibia NAD 809 $53 6 Botswana BWP 600 $54 7 Ghana GHS 330 $60 8 Zambia ZMW 850 $65 9 Zimbabwe USD $65 $65 10 Tanzania TZS 169 000 $74 11 Mauritius Rs 2700 $75 12 Uganda UDX 280 000 $76 13 Kenya KES 7 900 $77 14 Mozambique MZN 4700 $77 15 Malawi MWK 56 350 $78 16 Other Countries $80 $80 17 Seychelles $88 $88 18 Cote d'Ivore CFA 59 000 $100 19 DRC $105 $105

NB: Other countries, include countries like Senegal, Chad, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Djibouti,Mauritania, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Togo and Eritrea.

advertisement

There you have it Zimbabwe folks, DStv is not reaping you off. With Zimbabwe sitting at the 9th position, it pays $40 less than DRC subscribers who pay the most and pays $30 more than Angola subscribers who pay the least.

Now that the debate on whether we are being exorbitantly charged is settled, I think its fitting to now ask whether DStv’s prices are affordable to the average Zimbabwean or not. But it’s a conversation for another day.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares