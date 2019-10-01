The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
In it’s High Court application, EcoCash has highlighted that its mobile money platform will possibly be shut down altogether so that they can complete the process of removing cash-in and cash-out functionality.
The Appplicant (EcoCash) is already in the process of implementing the Directive (to end cash-in and cash-out transactions) with the possibility of a complete shut down as a whole to enable the completion of the process.
This is not a shut down in the sense that EcoCash will never be used again, but it’s a shut down where EcoCash will be remodeling their system so that it works quite well after removing the cash-in and cash-out functionalities.
The shut down stands to affect around 10 million EcoCash users countrywide for an undisclosed period whilst EcoCash gets its house in order. However, that could be averted if only RBZ withdraws the ban or the High Court treats the matter as urgent and rule that RBZ’s ban is illegal.
The Application is intended to temporarily stop the continued implementation of the Respondent’s Directive pending the determination of the legality or otherwise of the directive on the return day on the grounds that Applicant meets all the requirements for the grant of a temporary interdict.
Also read: RBZ Ban On Cash-in & Cash-out Will Make Things Worse
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
2 thoughts on “EcoCash Will Be Temporarily Shut Down If RBZ Ban Is Not Lifted”
This fellow should stop spreading fibs in such a shameful manner. To say the entire eco cash facility is down is waffling of the highest order, worse still while directing the fibs to the innocent public.
I think you understood him wrong, he said “EcoCash Will Be Temporarily Shut Down If RBZ Ban Is Not Lifted”