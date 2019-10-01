EcoCash Will Be Temporarily Shut Down If RBZ Ban Is Not Lifted

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

In it’s High Court application, EcoCash has highlighted that its mobile money platform will possibly be shut down altogether so that they can complete the process of removing cash-in and cash-out functionality.

The Appplicant (EcoCash) is already in the process of implementing the Directive (to end cash-in and cash-out transactions) with the possibility of a complete shut down as a whole to enable the completion of the process.

This is not a shut down in the sense that EcoCash will never be used again, but it’s a shut down where EcoCash will be remodeling their system so that it works quite well after removing the cash-in and cash-out functionalities.

The shut down stands to affect around 10 million EcoCash users countrywide for an undisclosed period whilst EcoCash gets its house in order. However, that could be averted if only RBZ withdraws the ban or the High Court treats the matter as urgent and rule that RBZ’s ban is illegal.

The Application is intended to temporarily stop the continued implementation of the Respondent’s Directive pending the determination of the legality or otherwise of the directive on the return day on the grounds that Applicant meets all the requirements for the grant of a temporary interdict.

