Here’s Where You Can Watch Zimbabwe Robotics Team Matches Live

The Zimbabwe Robotics Team departed for The Global Alliance Robotics Challenge earlier this week and for those wondering how you can follow the progress of our team, we finally found the site.

First Global’s website will live stream all the matches in the competition at no cost, meaning you can follow Zimbabwe’s progress at the championship pretty easily.

You can also check out Zimbabwe’s schedule prior to the commencement of matches so that you know which ones you’ll be free to watch. One thing to note is that the time listed on the schedule is Gulf Standard Time which is two hours ahead of our time.

