Impact Hub To Host 7th Volume Of Founders Live Harare

Impact Hub Harare will be hosting the 7th edition of Founders Live Harare on 8 November 2019. The Founder of Founders Live, Nick Hughes will be attending the event so don’t miss this opportunity to pitch your start-up.

They are searching for the most fun, innovative and most impactful start-ups in Zimbabwe. If you fit the bill, apply here before October 28 at 5 pm CAT.

Founders Live is a happy hour competition sweeping the globe where up to five handpicked companies take the hot seat, with only 99 seconds to pitch their company and describe their value proposition in front of an eager audience.

After the pitches and audience Q&A, the crowd will vote on a winner who will not only receive an award but recognition from the crowd as well as the opportunity to talk more about their product or service. So bring your friends and co-workers, grab some food and drink, get to know your local entrepreneurs and vote for what you think will be the next big thing built in Zimbabwe.

Up and coming start-ups that have successfully gone through the Founders Live programme include YouFarm, The Housing Hub, Greenworks Solutions, Amigo Solutions, Enys Treats, and Bizani to name a few. RSVP here to attend this exciting, fun and memorable event.

WINNERS PACKAGE

Founders Live has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide an incredible offer for startups pitching at a Founders Live event. “Amazon Web Services provides start-ups with low cost, easy to use infrastructure needed to scale and grow any size business. AWS Activate is a program designed to provide start-ups with resources they need to get started on AWS.” ALL presenting companies who are chosen to give their 99-second pitch at a Founders Live event receive $5,000 credit towards their web hosting on Amazon.

The winner will also receive $20,000 cloud credits from Google Cloud for Start-ups. “Google is pleased to offer access to our Spark Program for the winning company. The Spark Program includes $20,000 Cloud credits for one year, which can be applied to all Google Cloud Platform Firebase products, as well as G Suite credits, $200/month for Google Maps API, training opportunities, six months free of “Hire by Google” and $500 in Qwiklabs credits.”

The winner will receive an additional incubation package at Impact Hub Harare which entails access to mentors, advisors, global networks and interested investors.

