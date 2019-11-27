Twitter To Remove Accounts That Have Been Inactive For 6 Months

If you’ve been inactive on Twitter for over half a year now and you still value that account, you might want to log in again as soon as possible, since Twitter is doing a cleanup exercise of accounts that are no longer in use.

advertisement

Affected users have until December 11 to log in and prevent removal.

As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. advertisement Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our Inactive Accounts Policy. We have begun proactive outreach to many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months to inform them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity. Twitter statement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares