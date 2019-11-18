WhatsApp Confirms Bug That Allows Hackers To Control Your WhatsApp & Phone

Users of WhatsApp should know that after Pegasus spyware attack they face another data theft issue. The company confirmed that they found a recent vulnerability which allows hackers to take control over WhatsApp as well as the phone.

advertisement

Apparently, hackers created malicious MP4 files such that if downloaded in WhatsApp, they can take control over your WhatsApp, steal your phone’s data and even delete your WhatsApp account. Regarding the vulnerability, WhatsApp said:

A stack-based buffer overflow could be triggered in WhatsApp by sending a specially crafted MP4 file to a WhatsApp user. The issue was present in parsing the elementary stream metadata of an MP4 file and could result in a DoS or RCE.” advertisement

To remotely exploit the vulnerability, the hacker will need the phone number of targeted users and send them a maliciously crafted MP4 file over WhatsApp, which eventually can be programmed to install a malicious backdoor or spyware app on the compromised phone silently.

What should I do?

WhatsApp is urging users to update their WhatsApp app to the latest versions. In fact, users on the following versions of WhatsApp have to update their app without fail because they are the ones who are affected the most by this vulnerability:

Android versions prior to 2.19.274

iOS versions prior to 2.19.100

Enterprise Client versions prior to 2.25.3

Windows Phone versions before and including 2.18.368

Business for Android versions prior to 2.19.104

Business for iOS versions prior to 2.19.100

Android should head to Google Playstore to update WhatsApp and iOS users should head to App Store to also update their WhatsApp.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares