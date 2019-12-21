AfriLabs Launches $2 Million Capacity Building Initiative For African Hubs

AfriLabs, a pan-African network of tech and innovation hubs has launched the AfriLabs Capacity Building Programme (ACBP) to build the capacity of hubs and hub managers across the continent.

AfriLabs’s ACBP, is a 2 Million euros, 36-month intensive capacity building program for hubs, funded by the Agence française de développement (AFD).

ACBP is expected to contribute to growing the African innovation ecosystem while increasing the percentage of successful and investment-ready startups on the continent.

Never before has a Capacity Building project of this scale, depth and level of engagement been executed in the African innovation hub space! We are fully committed to working together as a community to ensure maximum success and impact for hubs and startups within and outside the AfriLabs Community Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director, AfriLabs.

The ACBP will include 30 Physical workshops in 15 convening African cities, in partnership with Afric’Innov and African Business Angels Network (ABAN).

It will also have 12 Quarterly Hubs Learning Weeks – a series of peer to peer virtual capacity-building webinars, full hub management certification course in partnership with a major African University.

Hubs-in-Residence at AfriLabs Annual Gathering 2020 and 2021, toolkits on business development and investment management, SDG meetup grants (2,000 euros per selected hub), capacity building awards (15,000 euros per selected hub) and sponsorship for hubs in residence program, physical workshops, etc.

ACBP is targeting 600 hub managers across Africa trained online and via practical physical workshops and at least 3,600 young innovators, entrepreneurs, developers and other stakeholders engaged during the SDG Meetups across 36 African cities. It will also offer, at least 200 full certiﬁcates on Hub Management earned by hub managers and staff.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is building a community around rapidly emerging tech hubs and innovation spaces that serve as meeting points and communities for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

AfriLabs believes that supporting the development of the African technology and innovation ecosystem enables Africa to participate in the global knowledge and innovation market place thereby stimulating economic growth.

