advertisement

Home » WhatsApp » Not Using Your WhatsApp For 4 Months Will Get Your Account Deleted

Not Using Your WhatsApp For 4 Months Will Get Your Account Deleted

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

An internet blockade in Kashmir has resulted in the discovery of an interesting detail regarding WhatsApp and how they manage accounts.

advertisement

The internet blackout in Kashmir – a disputed territory between India and Pakistan- haven’t had access to the internet and telecommunications services for 4 months after the Indian government which revoked the region’s autonomy back in August.

After this long period of inactivity, Kashmiris accounts started to disappear from WhatsApp groups with no explanation and when WhatsApp was asked to explain why this is the case they stated that this was the approach they took for inactive accounts:

advertisement

To maintain security and limit data retention, WhatsApp accounts generally expire after 120 days of inactivity.

When that happens, those accounts automatically exit their WhatsApp groups. People will need to be re-added to groups upon regaining access to the Internet and joining WhatsApp again.

Fortunately, affected people are not banned and just have their accounts removed and will be able to simply join again if their access to the internet is restored and they decide to open a WhatsApp account once more.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.