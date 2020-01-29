Fresh In A Box Working On Service That Allows You To Pay For Netflix Using EcoCash

Yesterday, Fresh In A Box’s Chief Vendor Kuda Musasiwa announced that Fresh In A Box is working on a tool that will enable zimbos “to pay for stuff like Netflix easily and quickly using EcoCash and OneMoney”.

Today we started building a very cool tool that will stop my friends from always asking me to pay their overseas subscriptions. It should be ready in a couple of days. You will be able to pay for stuff like Netflix easily and quickly using Ecocash and onemoney. #FreshIdeas 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/yrhLRcLrmU — Kuda Musasiwa 🇿🇲🇿🇼 (@begottensun) January 28, 2020

This service will probably be in demand since many people just aren’t interested in getting prefunded debit cards, especially if they want to make a once-off purchase and because they’re also required to part with their USDs to get the card in the first place.

We reached out to Kuda Musasiwa to get a better grasp of how the service will work and he explained it as follows:

It’s almost p2p. We use the money people pay over seas for food delivery in Zim and use it to pay for services like Netflix overseas . Use the rtgs people pay here for stuff like Netflix to run our procument and delivery for veggie business. Using any avaible apis and if not api avaible the “gift cards “ systems most popular services have. A lot of brilliant people struggle with paying for simple things. We have already been helping young devs with payments for stuff like digital ocean etc Kuda Musasiwa – Fresh In A Box Chief Vendor

Musasiwa also explained that apart from the services highlighted in their teaser video PAYmy will be able to process payments for anything that needs a debit or credit card meaning people who want to pay for online courses on educational sites like Treehouse/Udacity to gamers looking to purchase gift cards for games on PlayStation or Apps on GooglePlay will be able to do so.

