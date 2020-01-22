Here is a short video clip of Mthuli Ncube being interviewed by Bloomberg at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “Mthuli Ncube Interview With Bloomberg At Davos”
fcuken scarfed dickhead !