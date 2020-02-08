Afrodigital’s Pan-Degree In Practical Digital Marketing

The pan-degree in practical digital marketing is a four months course which is delivered online supported by face to face classes. All students must have a real-world small business where they are applying the skills and techniques learnt during the course – that is the project. There are no academic qualifications required to enroll in the pan-degree.
Pan-degrees are not going to be in digital marketing only. They are meant to be a practical qualification for any professional skill. Pan-degree is a, therefore, a professional practical qualification which was coined by Afrodigital Pan-university.
