NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje Suspended

The second largest MNO in Zimbabwe by number of subscribers, NetOne has suspended its CEO, Lazarus Muchenje. The development is mind boggling to say the least considering that Muchenje has shown positive results bringing more hope at the parastatal than has been in a very long time.

Muchenje has been suspended by the board together with his CFO. This comes after three board members resigned from their positions recently in protest to ‘unprofessional conduct’ within the boardroom. The board members who resigned include the Chairman himself.

Our sources tell us there is a bigger political agenda that is unfolding and Muchenje has had a target on his back for a long time. There were numerous audits that were ordered and done in the past few months pointing towards a witch hunt or perhaps Lazarus had already been designated as ‘the witch’ and the political players were simply just looking for evidence.

If indeed Muchenje abused his office, he has to face the music no matter how great a job he has been doing. If it is just politics however, then this is just sad and of course infuriating.

