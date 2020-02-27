advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » NetOne’s Management Accounting Head Appointed Acting CEO

NetOne’s Management Accounting Head Appointed Acting CEO

advertisement
NetOne, ZImbabwean telecoms,
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Following the suspension of Lazarus Muchenje, the NetOne board earlier this week appointed Chipo Jaisson as acting CEO pending the outcome of Muchenje’s case.

advertisement

Jaisson was the Management Accounting Head at NetOne since 2015. Before that, she served as a Finance Manager at Econet for a year and was also a Group Financial Controller at African Century Foods between 2011 and 2013.

She graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2004 with a Bachelor of Accountancy and is also a Chartered Accountant.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/B9KfBzlFqIj9rGTAuOmNCz

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.