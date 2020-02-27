NetOne’s Management Accounting Head Appointed Acting CEO

Following the suspension of Lazarus Muchenje, the NetOne board earlier this week appointed Chipo Jaisson as acting CEO pending the outcome of Muchenje’s case.

advertisement

Jaisson was the Management Accounting Head at NetOne since 2015. Before that, she served as a Finance Manager at Econet for a year and was also a Group Financial Controller at African Century Foods between 2011 and 2013.

She graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2004 with a Bachelor of Accountancy and is also a Chartered Accountant.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares