Zim eSports To Take Part In Africa’s PUBG Mobile Tournament; Qualifiers Kick Off In March

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Zimbabwe’s eSports team will be taking part in the qualifiers for LA Cup D’Africana Pro Series. The series is the first African Pro Series supported by 6 active African regions: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe & Tanzanian and open to all African regions.

The regional qualifiers are kicking off on the 28th of March, with each country hosting qualifiers. Zimbabwe’s national qualifiers will be held hosted by community leaders with a view to gauge which are the best clans who can go on to represent the country.

The Regional Final is The LA Cup DAfricana where all the clans from All regions that Community leaders brought participate.

La Cup D’Africana aims to harmonize the entire African PUBG Mobile community; thereby becoming the most recognized title in African PUBGM esports.

https://twitter.com/esportszimbabwe/status/1225760328279044097

