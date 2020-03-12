advertisement

Home » Finance » EcoSure Life Insurance Benefits Going Up In May

EcoSure Life Insurance Benefits Going Up In May

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

EcoSure subscribers have been receiving messages notifying them that the benefits for each and every EcoSure package will be going up in May, as the insurance company tries to maintain the value of their service in an inflationary economy.

advertisement

The message sent to subscribers reads:

Dear Customer, note that effective 1 May 2020, new EcoSure Cover Benefits will be as follows: Lite $10,000, Basic $20,000, Standard $40,000, Premium $50,000.

advertisement
EcoSure message

The inflationary nature of the Zimbabwean economy will mean this will be a trend as the payouts got raised in December to $5 000, $10 000, $20 000 and $30 000 respectively.

Insurance is a tricky game in an inflationary environment. Why? Well, in an economy with high inflation, the value of money makes it difficult to justify current expenditures on future fixed payments that are rapidly decreasing in value. In addition, the guaranteed rate of return offered under older policies will be inadequate during sustained inflationary environments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ESDPMrvnTQJ45X8CfxKVsR

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.