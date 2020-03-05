How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode

An update rolling out since yesterday now means every single WhatsApp user – yes even you without WhatsApp beta- can now activate dark mode if you update to the latest version of WhatsApp.

advertisement

Activating dark mode is extremely simple and just a few steps:

Open WhatsApp Press the 3-dot menu option in the top right of your display Go to Settings > Chats Select theme Change from Light to Dark











Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 4 Shares