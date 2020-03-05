advertisement

How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode

How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

An update rolling out since yesterday now means every single WhatsApp user – yes even you without WhatsApp beta- can now activate dark mode if you update to the latest version of WhatsApp.

Activating dark mode is extremely simple and just a few steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Press the 3-dot menu option in the top right of your display
  3. Go to Settings > Chats
  4. Select theme
  5. Change from Light to Dark

WhatsApp
