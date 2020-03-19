advertisement

PS5 Vs Xbox Series X Specs

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Console gamers assemble, the lead up to the next generation of gaming consoles is intensifying and with each passing day, we get closers to full reveals for both systems.

Yesterday, Sony revealed the specs of the PlayStation 5 following Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveal two days earlier.

From a spec perspective the two consoles will look like this;

Tech SpecsPS5Xbox Series X
CPU8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
Die Size360.45 mm²
Dimensions151mm x 151mm x 301mm
Expandable StorageNVMe PCIe4 SSD Slot1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External StorageUSB HDD SupportUSB 3.2 External HDD Support
GPU10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
GPU ArchitectureCustom RDNA 2Custom RDNA 2
I/O Throughput5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Internal StorageCustom 825GB SSD1 TB Custom NVME SSD
Memory16GB GDDR6/256-bit16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
Memory Bandwidth448GB/s10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Optical Drive4K UHD Blu-ray Drive4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance Target4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
Process7nm Enhanced
Weight4.45 kg

From the raw specs, a lot of people have been declaring that the Xbox Series X is the superior console and whilst the TFLOPS suggest that might be the case – anyone who has followed the console generations in the past will know that raw spec is important but not the be-all and end-all of the battle.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about both consoles with the PS5 being the biggest offender in that regard. We don’t know what it will look like, how much it will weigh or even the target performance of the console. Ultimately though we don’t know much the PS5 or Xbox Series X will cost which will be one of, if not, the most important factors come launch of both systems.

